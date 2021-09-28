Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People from across the country are rallying behind a Charlottesville mother of two who’s fighting for her life.

Eighty-five percent of Charlie Anne Xavier’s body is covered in third-degree burns following an accident that happened in Gordonsville.

More than $100,000 has been raised for her on GoFundMe. Now her husband, André, is asking people to send positive messages to help Charlie Anne recover.

André is encouraging everyone to send letters to the hospital for her to see. Children drawings are welcomed and encouraged, too.

You can also send Charlie Anne a video message online. All you have to do is film yourself answering one or two of these questions:

What do you admire about Charlie Anne Xavier? How has your life been impacted by Charlie Anne Xavier?

The letters should be sent between Tuesday, September 28, and Monday, October 4, and the videos are due by November 1. The address to send letters is:

Evans-Haynes Burn Center

Critical Care Hospital, 8th Floor

1213 E. Clay Street

Richmond, VA 23298

Click here to send Charlie Anne a video message.

