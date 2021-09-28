Advertise With Us
Charlottesville landscape architect recognized for innovations

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville landscape architect is getting national recognition for her innovative design.

Julie Bargmann was honored by the Women in Architecture Awards Program as an innovator.

She is a professor at the University of Virginia School of Architecture and also has her own firm.

D.I.R.T., or “dump it right there,” is known for reconstructing and transforming former industrial sites.

“A lot of folks I think were like, ‘what do you mean, what are you doing?’” Bargmann said. “And it just, I think slowly added up and people were like, this makes total sense, this is great. This is a big amount of our population landmass, are these manufacturing sites.”

Most of Bargmann’s work is in big to medium size cities, but she says it is her UVA colleagues that keep her in Charlottesville.

