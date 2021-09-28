Charlottesville author’s book featured by Netflix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A book written by a Charlottesville woman will soon to be featured in a Netflix movie.

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, author of ‘My Monticello,’ is excited about the film rendition of her book about a historic day in Charlottesville.

“It’s kind of a response to August 12 here and the violence that we as a community experienced when the white nationalists came here in the unite the right rally, but it has all these moments of love,” said Johnson.

She says the book references familiar places in Charlottesville, bringing the area widespread recognition.

Famous authors like Roxanne Gay and Colson Whitehead called the book “electrifying” and “unforgettable”.

The book hits the shelves on October 5. The Netflix exclusive does not yet have a release date.

