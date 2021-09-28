Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District offering booster shots, first and second doses

At this time, the booster is only for those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and fall into an eligible group.
File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine
File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has been working to continue getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms, now including the Pfizer booster shot.

At this time, the booster is only for those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and fall into an eligible group.

The CDC recommends those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and those ages 50-64 with underlying health conditions get a booster.

The eligibility also includes adults ages 18-49 who have underlying health conditions and those who are at an increased risk of exposure like in their occupational setting or institutional setting.

Jordi Shelton with CSHD said the health district will be holding a large-scale vaccine clinic this Thursday at James Madison University’s convocation center.

There is no appointment necessary, but you can make an appointment ahead of time. Pfizer boosters will be available and you can also get first or second doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Shelton said first and second doses are a top priority, especially with the delta variant spreading in the community. She said known delta variant cases now account for 62.5% of cases in the region.

“While the booster rollout is exciting for those who need that, we are really still trying to reach folks who haven’t been able to get that first vaccine yet,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the number of 1st and 2nd doses of the vaccine is still steadily climbing. As of now, just over 58% of adults in the health district are fully vaccinated.

Shelton said while the booster is just for selected groups who received the Pfizer vaccine, the health district will be ready to expand its clinics to everyone who is eligible.

Shelton recommends bringing your vaccine card with you when going to get a booster shot.

You can find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Monticello High School (FILE)
MHS JV and Varsity football against Louisa County canceled
My Monticello, soon featured in Netflix exclusive film
Charlottesville author’s book featured by Netflix
David Alexander (FILE)
Nonprofit hosting golf tournament to honor teen fighting cancer
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
The deadline to register to vote is October 12.
Voter Rights Rally to be held in Waynesboro for National Voter Registration Day