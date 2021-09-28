Central Shenandoah Health District offering booster shots, first and second doses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has been working to continue getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms, now including the Pfizer booster shot.

At this time, the booster is only for those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and fall into an eligible group.

The CDC recommends those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and those ages 50-64 with underlying health conditions get a booster.

The eligibility also includes adults ages 18-49 who have underlying health conditions and those who are at an increased risk of exposure like in their occupational setting or institutional setting.

Jordi Shelton with CSHD said the health district will be holding a large-scale vaccine clinic this Thursday at James Madison University’s convocation center.

There is no appointment necessary, but you can make an appointment ahead of time. Pfizer boosters will be available and you can also get first or second doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Shelton said first and second doses are a top priority, especially with the delta variant spreading in the community. She said known delta variant cases now account for 62.5% of cases in the region.

“While the booster rollout is exciting for those who need that, we are really still trying to reach folks who haven’t been able to get that first vaccine yet,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the number of 1st and 2nd doses of the vaccine is still steadily climbing. As of now, just over 58% of adults in the health district are fully vaccinated.

Shelton said while the booster is just for selected groups who received the Pfizer vaccine, the health district will be ready to expand its clinics to everyone who is eligible.

Shelton recommends bringing your vaccine card with you when going to get a booster shot.

You can find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you here.

