Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Carter Mountain Orchard named #2 spot in nation to pick apples

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Mountain is a favorite amongst many apple-picking fans in central Virginia, but now the orchard is getting even bigger recognition.

Yelp made a list of the top spots to go apple picking across the nation. Carter Mountain is ranked second.

Yelp used a number of factors to conjure up the list, including foot traffic, total volume, ratings, and reviews.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Setting up the new Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton one year after a fire destroyed the...
Staunton Habitat for Humanity Restore reopening at new location one year after fire
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County criminal justice planner has compiled a report detailing...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham criminal justice planner breaks down 33-year crime report
Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
Virginia leads nation in successful rent relief applicants
Gate 5 in the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
Luggage mix-up mystery may lead to Charlottesville