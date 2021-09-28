Cam Brewer earns second Falcon Club Player of the Week honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If the name Cam Brewer sounds familiar, It’s because he was the week three player of the week. After another stellar performance, he’s now your week five Falcon Club Player of the Week.

In the Blue Ridge School’s 41-14 win on the road at Christchurch, Baron’s quarterback Cam Brewer threw for 296 yard four touchdowns.

Not only did he get the job done through the air, Brewer ran for 88 yards and another score.

“It just shows a true dedication this team has put in,” he said. “I’m the one who gets the t-shirt at the end of the day but this is, in my eyes, a reward to all of us for all the hard work we’ve been putting in and just how we came together as a unit and competed on a week to week basis.”

For Brewer, stats on the field are important but being a leader to his team is just as significant.

“Personally, I take a lot of responsibility on myself,” he said. “I take pride in having a good game, being a great leader, day in, every practice every game. Outside the field, in the classroom I just want to really take pride in being a leader so I take great responsibility in being a leader for this team and having my performance also help my team win.”

But at the end of the day, he’s got one goal for this team.

“Winning a state championship,” Brewer said.

