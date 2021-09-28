Blue Ridge Health District makes vaccines convenient at YMCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people got more than just a workout Tuesday at the YMCA in Charlottesville.

The Blue Ridge Health District supplied Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Brooks Family YMCA.

It is a part of the health department’s effort to make vaccines accessible and convenient.

This walk-in event was only for first doses. If you want your booster, you will have make an appointment.

“We have specific clinics that are set up for boosters and third doses,” Jason Elliott with BRHD said. “Again, just to make sure we have the right supply in the right places. But as always, we’re going to make sure those are convenient and available because if somebody wants it, we want to give it to them.”

BRHD plans to be at there again soon, to keep giving out first doses.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.