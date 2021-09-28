After long search, bag mix-up is solved in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There now is a hopefully happy ending to a luggage mystery that stretched from Charlotte to Charlottesville.

A Florida man has been playing detective the past few days and the clues are leading him to Charlottesville. At the center of the case is an unintended mix up that had Michael Tan carrying the wrong bag off a plane. NBC29 did a story on the mix-up on Monday, Sept. 27.

Tuesday morning a woman reached out to us about being the missing piece to the puzzle of mixed up suitcases. She says she knows where Michael Tan’s bag is.

“So much of it, so much of the anxiety about it, is just like not knowing where it is, if I’d ever be able to find it or how to find it,” Michael Tan said.

Charlottesville’s Kristen White is curing that anxiety. She says she had her hands on Michael’s bag in the Charlotte, but left it there when she noticed it was not hers.

“She realized it in the airport before she got on their flights to Charlottesville because she said she was looking for car keys,” Tan said. “And she looked in the zipper and found flip flops instead of car keys. So that’s when they freaked out.”

Kristen gave the bag back to the gate at the airport, while Michael went all the way back to Florida with her bag. Michael says this is the last time he travels without a luggage tag.

“They were probably right next to each other are very very close to each other,” Tan said. “So I guess that’s how they got mixed up and again they look exactly the same with very very very few exceptions.”

Kristen’s mother-in-law found the story, and made the connection between these identical bags.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit community or at least you know a lot of people know each other so that I guess made it easier to find the right person,” Tan said.

American Airlines still had Michael’s bag in Charlotte, and put it on a plane to Gainesville where he hopes to pick it up. He is bringing Kristen’s bag to the airport too, and the airline will then fly it to Charlottesville.

