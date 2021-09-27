Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

You gotta love it !

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will keep conditions dry today. A southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 80s the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our northwest. Currently, the approaching system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. However, a scattered shower or storm will be possible Tuesday. Behind the front, more refreshing conditions can be expected for the remainder of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Two Day Warming Trend
Cooling Late Week
Josh Fitzpatrick's Work and School Week Update
Category Four
Work and School Week Update