You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will keep conditions dry today. A southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 80s the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our northwest. Currently, the approaching system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. However, a scattered shower or storm will be possible Tuesday. Behind the front, more refreshing conditions can be expected for the remainder of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.