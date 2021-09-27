Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Warmer Tuesday. Spotty Showers/Storm

Isolated Severe Risk
Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The warmest temperatures this week will occur Tuesday, in advance on an approaching cold front, moving down from the Great Lakes. Sun and clouds, southwest winds and highs in the low to mid 80s, ahead of the front. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, a stray shower or storm. While a low risk, an isolated severe storm is possible. Damaging wind gust is the main threat. No widespread rain or severe weather is expected.

Cooler and pleasant Fall weather will take us through the mid and late week, with cool to chilly overnights and mild afternoons. The weekend is currently, trending dry. However, late Sunday into Monday of next week, some showers may arrive.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Spotty shower or storm by PM and evening. High: low to mid 80s. Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low to mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s. Low: low 50s

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. High: mid 70s.

