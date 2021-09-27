VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred Sunday, September 26, at 10:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 250 mile-marker, according to VSP.

VSP says a 2020 Jeep Overland was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median. The Jeep continued along the northbound median/shoulder for approximately a mile when it collided with a VDOT sign and embankment.

The collision caused the Jeep to enter the southbound lanes and collide with a Southbound 2021 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Jeep, 52-year-old Michael J. Gullatte of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Gullatte later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says Gullatte was wearing a seatbelt.

A juvenile passenger in the Jeep suffered serious injuries while a second juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. The juveniles were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, according to VSP. The juveniles were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old male, of Timberville, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt. VSP has not identified the driver at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

