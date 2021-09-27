Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred Sunday, September 26, at 10:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 250 mile-marker, according to VSP.

VSP says a 2020 Jeep Overland was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median. The Jeep continued along the northbound median/shoulder for approximately a mile when it collided with a VDOT sign and embankment.

The collision caused the Jeep to enter the southbound lanes and collide with a Southbound 2021 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Jeep, 52-year-old Michael J. Gullatte of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Gullatte later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says Gullatte was wearing a seatbelt.

A juvenile passenger in the Jeep suffered serious injuries while a second juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. The juveniles were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, according to VSP. The juveniles were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old male, of Timberville, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt. VSP has not identified the driver at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

Gov. Northam briefing 09/27
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia
In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new...
Poll: Majority of Virginians support mask mandates
Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley
(FILE)
UVA first year wins chess championship