Virginia leads nation in successful rent relief applicants

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently leading the nation in successful rent relief applications.

Through August 25, the Virginia Rent Relief Program has processed and disbursed more than $365 million to 62,000 thousand households.

”Virginia’s become very efficient in getting this money from the government, to the landlords,” says David Beidler, General Counsel for the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley.

Beidler says there were 52 rent relief applications in the month of August, with over $226,000 being awarded to local renters.

In September, applications have spiked to over 71 so far, exceeding capacity for what their employees can process.

Meanwhile, there were 125 unlawful detainers filed throughout Roanoke County, and the city of Roanoke and Salem general district courts during the month of August.

Only 54 of them have resulted in judgments.

For more information about the rent relief program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

