UVA plays at Miami in another short week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cavaliers have another short week ahead of them.

The goal now turns to rebounding from back-to-back 20 point losses in a matchup with Miami on Thursday, September 30.

The road to winning the Coastal Division becomes a lot more difficult now that the Hoos are 0-2 in ACC play.

Keytaon Thompson says each game is very important from here on out.

“Every game is important, but after coming off two big losses I wouldn’t say it’s more pressure, but the focus and urgency is definitely there and we’re just trying to get better each and every day and maximize each day coming in these short weeks,” he said.

UVA enters Thursday night with a record of two and two and face a big road test against the Hurricanes.

