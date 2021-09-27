Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA may raise tuition

The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is considering raising tuition years as part of its six-year institutional plan.

According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase just over $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

That is a 4.5% increase.

This comes after the UVA Board of Supervisors voted to freeze tuition for the current school year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

Staunton City Schools hosts the first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion
Gov. Northam briefing 09/27
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new...
Poll: Majority of Virginians support mask mandates