UVA may raise tuition
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is considering raising tuition years as part of its six-year institutional plan.
According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase just over $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year.
That is a 4.5% increase.
This comes after the UVA Board of Supervisors voted to freeze tuition for the current school year.
