UVA may raise tuition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is considering raising tuition years as part of its six-year institutional plan.

According to the Cavalier Daily, in-state tuition would increase just over $17,200 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

That is a 4.5% increase.

This comes after the UVA Board of Supervisors voted to freeze tuition for the current school year.

