UVA first year wins chess championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jason Moorefield says he was introduced to the game of chess at a very young age. Now, as a first year at the University of Virginia, his skill and passion for the game are paying off.

While many people spent Labor Day relaxing and enjoying the last bit of summer, Morefield was competing for the state chess title. His path to winning the championship included matchups with two former state champions.

Listed as a master chess player, Moorefield also defeated a grand-master elect to secure victory.

He says working to get better at the game is what keeps him playing.

“Part of that drive for understanding, and part of trying to improve how I see what’s already there is part of what brings me back,” Moorefield said.

This was Morefield’s first in-person tournament in over 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

