Sunny and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another beautiful day. We’ll see sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures the next couple of days. We are tracking a cold front to our northwest. At the present time, there is not a lot of Gulf coast moisture in place for widespread rain. However, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday. The late week looks great with plenty of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

