STAB Head Coach John Blake to retire following 2021 season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - John Blake, the head coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, will be hanging up the whistle following this season.

Blake announced the decision Thursday, September 23. He has been the head man on the sidelines for 25 years at STAB. In his tenure, the Saints have won three state championships and won 175 games.

“It’s been awesome for me and my family for, wow, way past 25 years,” Blake said. “I mean, my wife has been here for longer than that and it’s a special place for me, and, especially the football program.”

Blake says he will miss the relationships with the players and coaches the most. He also says there’s been an outpouring of support from the community since he made this decision.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.