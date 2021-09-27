Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

STAB Head Coach John Blake to retire following 2021 season

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - John Blake, the head coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, will be hanging up the whistle following this season.

Blake announced the decision Thursday, September 23. He has been the head man on the sidelines for 25 years at STAB. In his tenure, the Saints have won three state championships and won 175 games.

“It’s been awesome for me and my family for, wow, way past 25 years,” Blake said. “I mean, my wife has been here for longer than that and it’s a special place for me, and, especially the football program.”

Blake says he will miss the relationships with the players and coaches the most. He also says there’s been an outpouring of support from the community since he made this decision.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA plays at Miami in another short week
UVA true freshman Malachi Fields
Former Monticello star Malachi Fields earns praise from Bronco Mendenhall
Jelani Woods scores against Wake Forest
Rare loss at home drops ‘Hoos to 0-2 in ACC
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the...
Virginia Tech football tops Richmond 21-10