Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center staying closed until Jan. 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville will stay closed until next year.

The center is undergoing renovations to improve the air quality and ventilation in the building. The project cost $2.2 million. It is set to reopen January 3.

“I’m very happy to announce that it gives us enough time to fine tune the punch list that we have, as well as our contractors to offer a safe and sound beautiful facility,” Charlottesville Acting Director of Parks and Recreation Vic Garber said.

The center hopes to hire 15 to 20 lifeguards by December, and is waiving the training fee for those who are interested.

