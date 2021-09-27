Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pro Re Nata earns honors for its brewery space

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Pro Re Nata brewery has two big reasons to celebrate this weekend.

The brew pub won two Charlottesville Finest awards on the same weekend as its six year anniversary. The space was named the 2021 best brewery and the best tap room.

Pro Re Nata celebrated all weekend long with live music, a hog roast and family activities.

The Pro Re Nata team says one reason they won the awards is because of the new spaces they started building in 2020.

“We built this brand new taproom here, with all the taps we have, and a huge stage and we can entertain a lot of musical acts and a lot of people here,” bar manager, Aaron Spencer said. “They can spread out and be safe during the pandemic. There’s a lot of space for people to feel comfortable.”

The award winning brewery is now utilizing its outdoor space with live music every Thursday and on most weekends.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

Sheet Music
DMR Youth After School program is helping during bus driver shortage
The Green Book
University of Virginia alums are documenting Green Books
Rotunda at the University of Virginia
UVA professors bring interdisciplinary child care program to the Blue Ridge
University of Virginia
The University of Virginia receives 50 million dollars for a new arts facility