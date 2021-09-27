Pro Re Nata earns honors for its brewery space

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Pro Re Nata brewery has two big reasons to celebrate this weekend.

The brew pub won two Charlottesville Finest awards on the same weekend as its six year anniversary. The space was named the 2021 best brewery and the best tap room.

Pro Re Nata celebrated all weekend long with live music, a hog roast and family activities.

The Pro Re Nata team says one reason they won the awards is because of the new spaces they started building in 2020.

“We built this brand new taproom here, with all the taps we have, and a huge stage and we can entertain a lot of musical acts and a lot of people here,” bar manager, Aaron Spencer said. “They can spread out and be safe during the pandemic. There’s a lot of space for people to feel comfortable.”

The award winning brewery is now utilizing its outdoor space with live music every Thursday and on most weekends.

