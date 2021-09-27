Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Luggage mix-up mystery may lead to Charlottesville

Gate 5 in the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
Gate 5 in the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Florida man has been playing detective the past few days and the clues are leading him to Charlottesville. At the center of the case is an unintended mix up that had him carrying the wrong bag off a plane.

Michael Tan accidentally carried-off the wrong carry-on in Charlotte. Now he’s trying to find the person who has a matching mistake. The flight came from Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I got to Gainesville, I got home I put my bag on the floor and then I opened it up and I realized that the stuff inside was not mine,” Tan said.

Tan accidentally grabbed a suitcase that was identical to his. A bright red Swiss brand carry on bag. But he says it’s probably 15-17 years old, so the Swiss emblem is a bit discolored. He says the bag he took has the same feature.

“It looks exactly like the same one with a very small exception of like a luggage buckle on there, which mine did not have,” Tan said. “But I didn’t even think about that. You know, I mean there was this split second where I thought, ‘I don’t remember that being on there before’ but I didn’t really think more than that.”

In hindsight, Michael wishes he did, and he wishes he had a luggage tag too. Both suitcases do not have any sort of name on them.

“I went through the entire bag, hoping to find some sort of identifying information because I wanted to, you know, selfishly I want my bag back,” Tan said. “And of course, I would like this person to get their bag back, so I went through everything. I could not find any identifying information.”

That is, except for two clues: the keys to a Subaru and a shirt for Charlottesville Area Trail Runners. That’s when Michael got to digging. He searched through all of the American Airlines flights, to find one that transferred from Charlotte to Charlottesville. He found flight AA5266, but he says the airline could not connect him with the other passenger.

He didn’t stop there. He looked into the sponsors on the shirt and found the running club’s information. He then contacted the organization.

“I told my wife I felt like a detective. But I have a picture in my brain of the type of people they are because it’s people, there’s men’s and women’s clothes in there. They obviously enjoy the outdoors.”

Michael says the Charlottesville Area Trail Running group reached out Monday trying to connect him with the runner they think has his bag.

He says he responded immediately, but still has not heard anything.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County criminal justice planner has compiled a report detailing...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham criminal justice planner breaks down 33-year crime report
Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
Virginia leads nation in successful rent relief applicants
Pfizer vaccine
UVA doctor explains who is eligible for the Pfizer booster
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student