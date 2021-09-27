Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Northam to hold press briefing Sept. 27

By NBC29 Newsoom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is providing an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The governor’s office says Northam will be speaking at 1 p.m. Monday, September 27. He is expected about vaccinations during the event.

NBC29 will be livestreaming the press briefing. Additionally, this article will be updated with information announced by Gov. Northam.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
The outside of Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA first year wins chess championship
COVID-19
VDH: 857,852 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,592 deaths
Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates this week