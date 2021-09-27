DMR Youth After School program is helping during bus driver shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The DMR Youth After School program involves kids in the arts while helping students get around.

The recent bus driver shortage in Albemarle County and Charlottesville City schools led them to step in and help.

Kids can be picked up from their school and brought to DMR YAS! to learn acting skills.

There are scholarships granted to families that need financial assistance.

“It was fantastic for us to realize we could really help families now by picking their children up from schools in order to accommodate them to give them the opportunity to join our program because the busses and transportation is such a problem right now,” director of the program, Tracy Diamond Allen said..

The Youth After School program enrolls kids between kindergarten and 5th grade.

