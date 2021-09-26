Advertise With Us
The University of Virginia receives 50 million dollars for a new arts facility

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia just received a huge new gift.

$50 million was donated by Tessa Ader, who feels the university needed a new performing arts center.

It will be built in the Emmet-Ivy quarter and design plans will begin very soon.

A donation of this size is one of the largest the university has ever received.

Jody kielbasa, UVA Vice Provost for the Arts said, “We’re looking to build an 1,100 seat performing arts center with 150 seat recital hall and a white box performance art space.”

UVA president, Jim Ryan says this gift will bring new opportunities for students when it comes to the arts.

