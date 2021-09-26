Two Day Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a fine first fall weekend. Our trend of cool overnights and mild days will continue into Monday. The dry air mass will allow for large swings in temperature. Expect about a thirty degree rise in temperature from dawn Monday to afternoon.

It’ll be milder overnight Monday as a southwest breeze picks up ahead of an approaching weak Cold Front from the northwest. Tuesday will be the warmest of at least the next week. A chance for a stray shower later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Most areas look to remain dry.

A more northerly wind flow mid and late week will cause cooler conditions. Below average highs and lows and also looking dry into the first weekend of October.

Major Hurricane Sam will stay well off the East Coast for the weekend. It will likely have a more direct impact to Bermuda. Rip currents and waves increase along the beaches.

Sunday night: Starry sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Sunshine with a quick rise in temperature to the upper 70s to lower 80s for the afternoon. Light southwest breeze. Lows in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A slight chance for a passing shower later in the afternoon and evening. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

