Former Monticello star Malachi Fields earns praise from Bronco Mendenhall

UVA true freshman Malachi Fields
UVA true freshman Malachi Fields
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was not able to pull out a win in its game against Wake Forest on Friday, but head coach Bronco Mendenhall did applaud his team’s effort to the final whistle, making special mention of a name that is very familiar to football fans in Central Virginia.

“I loved seeing Malachi Fields tonight, battling at the end,” says Mendenhall. “I loved seeing Keyton Thompson dragging bodies at the very end. I love seeing people who will fight, scratch, claw, for a cause, right to the very end.”

After making the first catch of his college career last week at North Carolina, former Monticello quarterback-turned-wide receiver Malachi Fields had three catches for 35 yards against Wake Forest.

All three receptions went for a 1st down.

The first one came on a TD drive in the 3rd quarter, while the last two were on the last drive of the game.

The true freshman almost had his first touchdown grab, but couldn’t quite hold on while being defended in the endzone with six-seconds left.

Fields has four receptions for 43 yards on the season.

The Cavaliers will have another short week of practice again this week, as they are scheduled to face Miami on Thursday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 in South Florida.

