Expansion is underway in an Albemarle County Public School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public School staffers are hard at work providing more space for children to learn.

Patrick McLaughlin is the chief of strategic planning for ACPS. He has a hand in the redistricting process.

“It’s going to alleviate overcrowding both at Brownsville and Crozet elementary schools,” said McLaughlin.

Nearly 600 new students from Brownsville elementary will soon be Crozet elementary students.

This will move students learning in trailers at Brownsville into actual classrooms.

When kids move from Brownsville elementary to Crozet Elementary they can expect new library space, an accessible ramp to the playground for wheelchairs, and a new building structure.

“Bringing a double-sized school brings a lot of cool amenities. We will have a new kitchen and cafeteria. We’re going to have a new gym and exercise space, which is healthy for our kids’ brains,” said Crozet Elementary School’s principal, Gwedette Crummie.

The ultimate goal is to keep the student to teacher ratio 19 to 1.

ACPS will hold livestreams throughout the redistricting process.

