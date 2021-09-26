Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Community cleaning up the Rivanna River

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River got a lot cleaner on Saturday, September 25 thanks to a community effort. The Rivanna River Company held one of its bigger watershed cleanup events of the year.

It encouraged people to pick up trash along trails and help fight plastic pollution. The company also held its annual Loop Deville festival at the same time.

The group led various treks all around Charlottesville on the Rivanna Trail.

“This has been a special day for anybody who enjoys the outdoors and to just see how many people care about it, and how many people want to see the river clean, want to see trails built, trails maintained, and all just enjoying each other’s company,” Gabe Silver with the Rivanna River Company said.

People walked, biked and ran on the trail. They ended the day with a concert held by The Front Porch.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain

Latest News

Andrea Matheson and Kim Payne standing with the quilt
Quilter sews Virginia wineries and charities together in recent project
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion
COVID-19 Vaccines
UVA Health professionals recommend getting both flu and COVID-19 vaccines