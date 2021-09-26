Community cleaning up the Rivanna River

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River got a lot cleaner on Saturday, September 25 thanks to a community effort. The Rivanna River Company held one of its bigger watershed cleanup events of the year.

It encouraged people to pick up trash along trails and help fight plastic pollution. The company also held its annual Loop Deville festival at the same time.

The group led various treks all around Charlottesville on the Rivanna Trail.

“This has been a special day for anybody who enjoys the outdoors and to just see how many people care about it, and how many people want to see the river clean, want to see trails built, trails maintained, and all just enjoying each other’s company,” Gabe Silver with the Rivanna River Company said.

People walked, biked and ran on the trail. They ended the day with a concert held by The Front Porch.

