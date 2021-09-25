Wake Forest defeats UVA football 37-17 at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brennan Armstrong passed for more than 400 yards for the third game in a row, but the Virginia football team fell 37-17 against Wake Forest on Friday night at Scott Stadium.

The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ six-game home win streak, which dated back to last season.

Armstrong completed 33-of-59 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons, and the 407 yards is the fifth-highest total in program history.

The junior quarterback threw for 405 against Illinois and 564 against North Carolina in the previous two weeks.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead against the Wahoos on Friday night.

UVA cut the deficit to ten points on a touchdown catch by Jelani Woods on the first drive of the 2nd half, but they could never get any closer.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “We had chances all the way through middle and third quarter, where I still felt we had a great chance to possibly regain momentum and execute our way in, but we didn’t through inconsistencies. They executed their plan really well and as they have for quite a while. It reflects a well-disciplined and a really sharp team that really made the critical plays.”

Dontayvion Wicks had eight catches for 114 yards and a TD for Virginia.

Freshman wide receiver and former Monticello High School star Malachi Fields had three receptions for 35 yards against WFU, after making the first reception of his college career last week at North Carolina.

Sam Hartman passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns for Wake Forest, and the Demon Deacons rushed for 203 yards as a team.

Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC) will be back in action on Thursday at Miami.

