Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Tech football tops Richmond 21-10

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the...
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team bounced back from its first loss of the season, as the Hokies defeated Richmond 21-10 on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The Spiders were playing in Blacksburg for the first time since 1985.

Tech sophomore Tayvion Robinson had six receptions for 76 yards, and also returned a punt 60 yards for a TD.

The punt return was the Hokies first since 2017.

Tre Turner caught six passes for 102 yards and a score.

Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is off next week, and they host 12th-ranked Notre Dame on October 9th.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain

Latest News

Jelani Woods scores against Wake Forest
Rare loss at home drops ‘Hoos to 0-2 in ACC
The UVA football team has lost five games in a row against Wake Forest.
Wake Forest defeats UVA football 37-17 at Scott Stadium
Kaden Morrow celebrates his touchdown in the first half against Goochland.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights