Virginia Tech football tops Richmond 21-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team bounced back from its first loss of the season, as the Hokies defeated Richmond 21-10 on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The Spiders were playing in Blacksburg for the first time since 1985.

Tech sophomore Tayvion Robinson had six receptions for 76 yards, and also returned a punt 60 yards for a TD.

The punt return was the Hokies first since 2017.

Tre Turner caught six passes for 102 yards and a score.

Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is off next week, and they host 12th-ranked Notre Dame on October 9th.

