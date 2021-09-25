Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion

Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary School.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion Friday at Bessie Weller Elementary School.

It’s a partnership with Covenant Presbyterian Church to support multilingual learners.

The church raised the money to buy bilingual books for six different families to take home.

“Learning to read in your native language is just as important if not more important than learning to read English, because then you can transfer the skills rather than learn two languages at the same time,” said Betsy Conyers a K-5 English language teacher for Staunton City Schools.

This first batch of books is in English and Spanish, but Staunton Schools hopes to include more languages in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccines
UVA Health professionals recommend getting both flu and COVID-19 vaccines
Cancer survivors during Sentara Martha Jefferson's Celebration of Life event
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital finds creative solution for Celebration of Life event
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
I-81 Harrisonburg Widening Project
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg