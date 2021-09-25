Sensational Sunday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine Fall weather is ongoing and will continue into Sunday. Chilly to cool overnights and pleasant, mild days will take us through the rest of the weekend. An approaching, dry Cold Front will arrive overnight. In advance of the front, some clouds have increased. More sunshine and a northwest breeze Sunday with similar temperatures.

Temperatures will warm a little more early next week in advance of the next Cold Front. This front by Tuesday could trigger a few showers later in the day and evening from the northwest. Then cooler and pleasant for the mid and late week.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and then clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cooling. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers possible later in the day and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler.. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.

