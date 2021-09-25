Rare loss at home drops ‘Hoos to 0-2 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team dropped its second game in a row, and second-straight in conference play, as the Cavaliers fell 37-17 against Wake Forest on Friday Night.

The loss came on their home field, which is a rare occurrence for the ‘Hoos.

Heading into the match-up with Wake Forest, UVA had won 19 of its last 21 games at Scott Stadium.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “That’s just something we’ve taken such great pride in, and made so much progress, that that hurts, maybe more than anything.”

The Cavaliers were unable to slow down the Wake Forest offense.

The Demon Deacons scored on their first seven possessions, and that came one week after North Carolina went the entire game without punting.

“We were not able to play cleanly, and that’s a direct reflection on me, as the head coach,” says Mendenhall. “My job is to pass that on to my assistant coaches, and their jobs is to pass that on to the players.”

Senior linebacker Noah Taylor says, “Guys on our football team definitely want to try hard. That’s something you can take away from UVA football. Obviously, maybe not executing the right way, right now, but guys want to win the Coastal, and guys want to win the ACC Championship. You can tell that by the way we play football.”

The Cavaliers’ had over 500-yards of Total Offense, including 407-yards passing from Brennan Armstrong, but the quarterback was sacked six times, and Virginia had its lowest scoring output of the season.

Mendenhall says, “I didn’t like our protection, and I didn’t like, quite frankly, our inability to have the big chunks that we’ve been getting, and to throw and catch and move the football like I expected us to be able to.”

“It hurts,” says tight end Jelani Woods. “It hurts a lot, but I feel like as a team, we’re going to bounce back, and get down to the details of what’s going on, and what we need to do. Just hammer that out, and just start fresh.”

UVA will have a short week of practice again this week, as they will travel to face Miami on Thursday in South Florida.

