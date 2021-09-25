Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
- Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
- Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
- Culpeper 22, Caroline 0
- Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
- Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
- Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
- Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
- Luray 45, Skyline 27
- Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
- Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
- Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13
- Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
- William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
- William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
- Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
