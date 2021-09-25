Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
  • Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
  • Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
  • Culpeper 22, Caroline 0
  • Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
  • Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
  • Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
  • Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
  • Luray 45, Skyline 27
  • Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
  • Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
  • Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13
  • Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
  • William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
  • William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
  • Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28

