Fantastic First Fall Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine Fall weather is ongoing and will continue this weekend. Chilly to cool overnights and pleasant, mild days will take us through the weekend. An approaching, dry Cold Front will arrive Saturday night. In advance of the front, some clouds to mix with the sun. Seasonable highs in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine and a northwest breeze Sunday with similar temperatures.

Temperatures will warm a little more early next week in advance of the next Cold Front. This front by Tuesday could trigger a few showers later in the day and evening from the northwest. Then cooler and pleasant for the mid and late week.

Saturday: Sun and high level clouds to increase. It’ll be dry and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and then clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers possible later in the day and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs low 70s.

