Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as interim superintendent

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In just a few days, Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro will have the only woman serving as acting head of a private boarding military school in the United States.

Current Deputy Superintendent Nicole Overton is getting ready to step into that role on a temporary basis, but her plans involve more than just keeping the seat warm.

“Tradition is strong and tradition is important, and I think we have to maintain that,” Overton said.

She has 18 years in public education as a teacher and administrator, and a Masters Degree in Education Leadership.

Overton also has a personal connection: “My husband, Barett, graduated in ‘93 from Fishburne. Our oldest graduated in 2016, and our youngest graduated in 2020,” she said.

Overton hopes to find a balance between administrative duties, getting to know the cadets, and bringing more community involvement to the school.

She will become the acting head of school on Monday, September 27.

