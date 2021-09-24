Advertise With Us
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as interim superintendent

Nicole Overton will be acting as interim superintendent at Fishburne Military School in...
Nicole Overton will be acting as interim superintendent at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In just a few days, Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro will have the only woman serving as acting head of a private boarding military school in the United States.

Current Deputy Superintendent Nicole Overton is getting ready to step into that role on a temporary basis, but her plans involve more than just keeping the seat warm.

“Tradition is strong and tradition is important, and I think we have to maintain that,” Overton said.

She has 18 years in public education as a teacher and administrator, and a Masters Degree in Education Leadership.

Overton also has a personal connection: “My husband, Barett, graduated in ‘93 from Fishburne. Our oldest graduated in 2016, and our youngest graduated in 2020,” she said.

Overton hopes to find a balance between administrative duties, getting to know the cadets, and bringing more community involvement to the school.

She will become the acting head of school on Monday, September 27.

