VDH says Pfizer COVID-19 boosters could be available this weekend, early next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department says Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot could be available this weekend or early next week.

VDH estimates about 700,000 falls into that category for the Pfizer booster. About 300,000 of those are actually health care workers, and will primarily be vaccinated by their health systems.

“That will be welcomed news for many people who have been waiting for these booster recommendations. But I think it’s also important for people to realize this is not an emergency situation,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

The rest will have to seek out a booster through a pharmacy, their primary care physician, or a smaller health department clinic for now. Those eligible include folks 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, and those over 18 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job.

“I would expect this weekend or early next week. A lot of the providers will have gotten the information, been able to make the adjustments in their practices and start making appointments,” said Dr. Avula.

The state will have larger-scale vaccine clinics up and running in the next few weeks, like the ones we saw at The Richmond Raceway and Arthur Ashe Center.

“We will have plenty of vaccines so that’s one of the really different scenarios that we’re in right now. Vaccine supply is not a concern,” said Dr. Avula.

Dr. Avula says they’re finalizing details with contractors who will need about five days to get things set up.

“Over the next few weeks you will see those large-scale sites pop up around the days and that will just provide additional capacity,” said Dr. Avula.

You can only get a Pfizer booster six months after your first round of inoculations. Again, this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, not Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.