UVA Health professionals recommend getting both flu and COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many ICU beds full, UVA Health doctors are encouraging people to get ahead of COVID-19 and flu season.

The intensive care unit at the University of Virginia is seven beds short of being at full capacity. UVA Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wendy Horton says there are 86 staffed ICU beds out of 93 total.

“We have 59 COVID patients, 27 COVID patients in the ICU,” Horton stated.

UVA health professionals say there is one new step to consider that will hopefully free ICU space.

“The data that we’ve seen, suggests that getting co-vaccinations are very safe, very effective,” said Dr. Taison Bell.

UVA physicians say the flu and COVID-19 together could make for a difficult next few months.

“We need to of course vaccinate for COVID-19. We also need to think about the flu, because we don’t want that added on top of this, said Bell.

In addition to physicians taking the step to offer up both shots in one appointment, UVA Health encourages patients to ask too.

“If we can lower COVID-19 from the level of potentially causing pandemics that overwhelm hospital systems to the level of something that can give you a flu-like illness where you may get sick, you may miss a couple of days, but you fundamentally are protected, then that’s an overwhelming success,” said Bell.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.