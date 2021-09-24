UVA football looking to slow down Wake Forest following short week of practice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be playing on a short week for the first time since 2019, as the Cavaliers host Wake Forest on Friday at Scott Stadium.

UVA will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, after falling by twenty points at North Carolina.

The Wahoos say a short week, might be a good thing.

“We get a chance to prove ourselves quick,” says sophomore receiver Dontayvion Wicks. “Instead of having to wait the whole week to get back on the field, we get to prove ourselves quicker than we usually would.”

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “One of the great things about college football and the challenging things, is a little bit unlike life, you don’t have time to get over it. Here comes the next thing.”

While the short week gives the ‘Hoos a chance to prove themselves, preparation does take a hit.

Football practices are usually timed out to the minute, and losing an entire day isn’t easy on the coaches.

Mendenhall says, “You have to have the same result, with less volume, and that’s a challenge.”

Sophomore defensive back Fentrell Cypress II says, “It can be a little difficult, but we have to take what we have, and go our every day in practice, and perform, and do our job, so we can win again.”

Virginia played on a Friday three times in 2019, but none of those games immediately followed a loss in the previous week.

Mendenhall says, “If you haven’t gone through a loss to a Friday, sometimes you’ll get stung again, until you learn that lesson, and sometimes the youthful or less-experienced players, they struggle to keep up with how fast it turns.”

The Cavaliers will have the advantage of being back in front of their home fans on Friday night.

Cypress says, “It’s going to be very exciting, being back at home, seeing our fans, and having that energy with us, and it’s just going to be a great game.”

Virginia is 19-and-2 on its home field since the start of the 2018 season.

Kickoff is set for Friday at seven o’clock.

