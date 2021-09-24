Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police searching for ‘suspicious activity’ at Monroe Building in Richmond

Employees are urged to shelter in place
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
The Monroe Building in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspicious activity in the Monroe Building.

Earlier, employees at the Madison Building were encouraged to shelter in place after an ‘armed party call’ that law enforcement is attempting to verify, according to Capitol Police. There is no active shooter, Capitol Police say.

As of 11:33 a.m., police checked the Madison Building following the report of a suspicious individual. No suspicious activity was found.

Police are currently checking the Monroe Building.

Employees are urged to continue sheltering in place. If you are not at either location, stay clear of the area, Capitol Police say.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!

Latest News

Virginia vaccine coordinator agrees with CDC’s booster recommendation
Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, VA.
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as interim superintendent
Wilbur healthy enough for adoption
Wilbur the dog finds forever home
Nicole Overton will be acting as interim superintendent at Fishburne Military School in...
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as interim superintendent