No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer knocks off No. 2 Duke 1-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordonez scored in the 57th minute, and the No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team knocked off No. 2 Duke 1-0 at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

The goal by Ordonez was her 9th of the season, and came off a free kick for the ‘Hoos.

The shutout is the 38th of goalie Laurel Ivory’s career.

Virginia (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) will be back in action on Sunday at NC State.

