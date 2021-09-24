Advertise With Us
No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer knocks off No. 2 Duke 1-0

UVA junior Diana Ordonez
(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordonez scored in the 57th minute, and the No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team knocked off No. 2 Duke 1-0 at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

The goal by Ordonez was her 9th of the season, and came off a free kick for the ‘Hoos.

The shutout is the 38th of goalie Laurel Ivory’s career.

Virginia (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) will be back in action on Sunday at NC State.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

