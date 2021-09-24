Advertise With Us
Mild Days and Cool Nights

Fantastic First Fall Weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a much cooler start to Friday compared to recent mornings. Temperatures go from the 40s to the low and mid 70s this afternoon.

Sunshine and blue sky this afternoon. Great weather for High School and College Football this evening. You may need a jacket or sweatshirt as temperatures drop through the 60s and 50s.

A weak and dry Cold Front arrives Saturday night. Some high, thin clouds through the day with seasonable late September conditions.

More sunshine and dry on Sunday. Tending milder Monday and Tuesday. Another weak Cold Front arrives later on Tuesday with a stray shower chance.

Cooler and dry for the middle and end of next week.

Friday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the low and mid 70s.

Friday night: Clear and cooling to the mid 40s to lower 50s by dawn.

Saturday: Hazy sun as a few high clouds arrive. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.

Monday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs low to mid 70s.

