Inside Charlottesville’s multi-department effort to place foster children with family members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When a child becomes a foster child, there are two routes they can take.

Oftentimes, they’ll be placed with a volunteer foster family to take care of them -- that’s the traditional route. But a more lofty goal is placing them with a “kinship family,” a home with a family member or friend they already know and love.

That’s sometimes more difficult to do, but right now, the Charlottesville area is using its resources to reach that goal more often than many other places in Virginia.

Jesi Dunnivan and Anna Betlej are raising six-year-old Charlie after they took her in early in 2019.

“We have been in Charlie’s life since the second she was born,” Dunnivan said.

Charlie, whose biological father and Dunnivan are siblings, spent a brief stint in foster care before Dunnivan and Betlej got the call from the Department of Social Services.

“Anna came home that night that I had the phone call with DSS, and I was like, ‘Charlie’s in foster care,’” Dunnivan said.

“We had the power to step in,” Betlej said. “It was immediately like, ‘okay, where do we step?’ It wasn’t a question, it was like, ‘okay, we’re going to do this.’”

Charlie being placed with family was no coincidence. That’s an example of being placed with a kinship family -- which the Charlottesville Department of Social Services tries to do.

“Being removed from their family, as traumatic as it is, provides a sense of comfort that they’re going to be with their relatives,” said Anne Perkins, a senior foster care worker with the city’s DSS.

It’s not just relatives. A placing with a kinship family can also include family friends, teachers, or coaches.

It’s hard work, but Central Virginia is leading the way.

According to the Community Attention Foster Families, about 12% of foster children across Virginia are in a kinship family. But in Greene County’s DSS that number is 35%, at Albemarle County’s DSS it’s 44%, and at Charlottesville’s DSS, it’s 57%.

“We’ll go out and we’ll talk with the family and when it looks like we’re going to be able to approve them, we can call our partners at CAFF,” Perkins said.

Charlsie Stratton, who works at CAFF, says that everyone has “probably been affected by kinship foster care and you just don’t know it.”

Stratton, and her fellow-CAFF employee Tiffany Polychrones, says the collaboration between CAFF and DSS helps make the process easier for families.

“DSS and child services and foster care painted such a poor picture, and they’re kind of the boogeyman when you’re a kid, so I expected it to be a very terrible process. They were actually....CAFF was absolutely amazing,” Dunnivan said.

These efforts are about more than just the numbers. They say kinship families help kids grow up in the right environment.

“If kids are with their family, there are obvious perks to that in terms of not just the locality and their schools, but culture, race, and ethnicity. All of those pieces that can be a struggle to find in a resource family home,” Polychrones said.

There are other goals for the kids -- the mission is to get them back with their parents if and when it’s appropriate.

That mission was accomplished for Victoria Davis.

“I called them my boys,” she said. “They are my boys. I didn’t birth them, but they are like my children.”

That’s what she said when talking about her two grandsons, who she took in for about a year before they could be reunited with their father. She says it was an easy decision to take them in and worth it now that she sees the final outcome.

“When you experience trauma you have enough going on already. You shouldn’t have to deal with that extra stress of not feeling like, you know, you’re around people that you know,” she said.

Davis says there are still some things that can improve, including cross-agency communication and more options for kinship care. But she says the process was much smoother than what her other family members have experienced in other cities.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort and one that ultimately benefits everyone in the community.

“They get to see all these people loving them and wrapping around them and trying to make them successful and help them be successful,” Stratton said. “Every child deserves that level of support.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.