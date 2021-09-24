Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Greene County looks for government volunteers

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Board of Supervisors is looking for a little help.

There are several volunteer opportunities open in the county, including The Rivanna River Basin Commission and Children’s Services.

County Administrator Mark Taylor says some of the positions require you to live in the county, and others do not.

“The positions that are appointed by the Board of Supervisors do involve an interview process. It is brief and simple,” Taylor said.

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!

Latest News

Wilbur healthy enough for adoption
Wilbur the dog finds forever home
Nicole Overton will be acting as interim superintendent at Fishburne Military School in...
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as interim superintendent
Great Harvest Bread Co. selling Charlottesville goods
Charlottesville’s Great Harvest Bread Co. selling local goods
Flu shots for children can keep away ear infections
Childhood ear infections rising in Charlottesville