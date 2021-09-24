Greene County looks for government volunteers

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Board of Supervisors is looking for a little help.

There are several volunteer opportunities open in the county, including The Rivanna River Basin Commission and Children’s Services.

County Administrator Mark Taylor says some of the positions require you to live in the county, and others do not.

“The positions that are appointed by the Board of Supervisors do involve an interview process. It is brief and simple,” Taylor said.

Apply here.

