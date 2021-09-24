Fine First Weekend of Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine Fall weather is ongoing and will continue this weekend. Chilly to cool overnights and pleasant, mild days will take us through the weekend and into next week. An approaching, dry cool front will arrive Saturday night, in advance of the front, some clouds to mix with the sun. Seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine and a northwest breeze Sunday with similar temperatures.

Temperatures will warm a little more early next week, in advance of the next cold front. This front by Tuesday could trigger a few showers. Then cooler and pleasant for the mid and late week.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows mid 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy . Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.

Monday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs low 70s.

