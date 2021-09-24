Advertise With Us
Childhood ear infections rising in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A painful childhood health problem is on the upswing in Charlottesville.

Doctor Abigail Kumral is a pediatrician at the University of Virginia. She says a combination of social distancing and masking kept ear infections at a record low in Charlottesville last year.

With more relaxed COVID-19 regulations, cases are popping up, but there is a way to turn it around.

“The biggest thing right now is probably getting a flu shot for all kids over 6 months old. We know that in little kids, up to about 40% of them can get an ear infection when they get the flu,” Dr. Kumral said.

She says ear infections are found most in children because fluid does not drain from their ears easily.

Without the cold or flu creating that inner ear fluid, there is less possibility for infection.

