Charlottesville’s Great Harvest Bread Co. selling local goods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Great Harvest Bread Company is selling local products to help farmers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Some breads, pasta, sauces, and wine are just some of the products sold from the surrounding area.

The bakery took away seating inside to be able to expand its products.

“I realized when the pandemic hit the farmers markets were a little bit hard to access, people were having a hard time selling their products. So we opened up, we took out our seating, and we opened up our bakery to offer their products,” owner Aileen Magnotto said.

These partnerships help products that are only offered at farmers markets reach a wider customer base.

