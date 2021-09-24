Advertise With Us
Charlottesville School Board approves $75 million price tag for Phase 1 of school reconfiguration plan

The planned renovations for Charlottesville's Buford Middle School.
The planned renovations for Charlottesville's Buford Middle School.(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s multi-million dollar school reconfiguration plan is moving forward with its next stop in front of City Council.

On Thursday night, the city’s school board unanimously voted to approve the plan to renovate and reconfigure Walker Elementary and Buford Middle.

The price tag is $75 million for Phase 1 and a little more than $22 million for Phase 2.

City Council will vote in October to approve a spending plan before both the school board and City Council have to formally commit to the reconfiguration in 2022 by starting the bidding process.

