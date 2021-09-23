Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
San Jose, Calif., apologizing for burning down Chinatown
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad raises concerns over city funding issues
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad puts used ambulances up for auction
Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
Outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)
Parking lots around Scott Stadium to open at 5 p.m. for Friday game