VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County.

VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29, near Rockfish River Road, shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21. A 2014 Dodge Journey ran off the right side of the road and stuck a culvert, an embankment, and a tree.

The driver, 28-year-old Hasina K. Camacho-Prather of Brigantine Boulevard, N.J., died at the scene. VSP says she was not wearing a seat belt.

