VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County.
VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29, near Rockfish River Road, shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21. A 2014 Dodge Journey ran off the right side of the road and stuck a culvert, an embankment, and a tree.
The driver, 28-year-old Hasina K. Camacho-Prather of Brigantine Boulevard, N.J., died at the scene. VSP says she was not wearing a seat belt.
