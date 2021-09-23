Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Isimemen Etute Mugshot(Blacksburg Police)
By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery County grand jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against a man who allegedly killed a man he matched with on the dating app Tinder.

At a preliminary hearing September 23, 2021, a judge certified the murder charge against Isimemen David Etute to a grand jury, which will meet in October. The grand jury will determine whether Etute will be tried in circuit court.

Etute is accused of killing Jerry Smith on Memorial Day 2021.

Smith had allegedly posed as a woman named ‘Angie’ on Tinder and matched with Etute on April 10. The two had a sexual encounter.

Three Blacksburg Police detectives testified at the preliminary hearing, each adding details to Etute’s encounter with Smith on May 31.

Witnesses testified saying the purpose of Etute’s May 31 visit was to determine if Smith was a man or a woman. While at Smith’s apartment, Etute discovered Jerry had been posing as ‘Angie‘. Allegedly, Etute punched Jerry in the face and left the apartment without calling 911.

The detective described the scene, and the defence revealed a knife was found between the mattress and the box spring of Smith’s bed.

Etute and Smith both had family and friends in the courtroom for the hearing. One close friend of Smith stormed out of the courtroom during the final witness testimony.

After the hearing, Smith’s family and friends waited for Etute’s family, friends and attorney outside the courthouse. Emotions escalated and there was a brief moment when a close family friend of Smith screamed, “He did not deserve to die.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville starts next step in bidding process for Confederate statues
Farida Mehrzad and her baby pleading with an officer in Kabul
Mother and her baby safely reach Charlottesville after fleeing Taliban
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad raises concerns over city funding issues
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad puts used ambulances up for auction